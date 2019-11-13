CLOSE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow

Posted November 13, 2019

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty


It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even when we didn’t invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like Aja Naomi King, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, and more sistas owned the color yellow.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King Source:Getty

2. NeNe Leaks

NeNe Leaks Source:Getty

3. Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Yara Shahidi in Gucci Source:Getty

4. Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer Source:Getty

5. Solange

Solange Source:Getty

6. Michelle Mitchenor

Michelle Mitchenor Source:Getty

7. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

8. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

9.

Source:FreddyO.com

10. Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Beyonce Knowles-Carter Source:Getty

11. Loni Love

Loni Love Source:Courtesy of Ashley Stewart

12. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

13. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

14. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Source:Getty

15. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

16. Lalah Hathaway

Lalah Hathaway Source:PJ Rickards

17. Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty

18. Faithe Herman

Faithe Herman Source:Getty

19. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

20. Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley Source:Getty
