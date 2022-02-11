15 Times Yung Miami Brought Her A-Game On The Red Carpet

When the City Girls hit the rap scene, they couldn’t help but shake things up. During JT’s prison bid, Yung Miami held it down for the duo by making appearances, doing performances, and keeping up with interviews. It was during that time we were able to truly fall in love with the gorgeous, stylish rapper and her heavy Floridian accent.
I’m not sure if the pressure of representing for two was overwhelming for Miami, but whenever she hit the red carpet, she was sure to put on for the City Girls. Her hair, makeup and wardrobe were always on point, period! Even though Miami got pregnant in the middle of her Hot Girl Summer, she still stepped out looking as beautiful as ever.
Since the birth of Miami’s baby and JT’s release, the dynamic duo hit the ground running with hit after hit. Together they climbed charts and continued to give us ratchet summer anthems. Beyond the music, our Aquarian hot girl has been doing her thing in the fashion lane. She is the perfect combination of hood and class. She can slay a ball gown one minute and then twerk it out on the dance floor the next.
Today the Floridian phenomenon turns 28-years-old. In honor of her special day we’re checking out 15 times she shut down the red carpet.
1. YUNG MIAMI’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, 2022Source:Getty
Yung Miami attended her birthday celebration at Basement Miami at The Miami Beach EDITION on February 03, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. The rapper went for Barbie vibes in bubble gum pink hair, and a sheer dress.
2. YUNG MIAMI AT LIL BABY & FRIENDS IN CONCERT, 2021Source:Getty
Yung Miami performed at Lil Baby & Friends in Concert at State Farm Arena on December 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. She served looks in a full on Gucci ensemble.
3. YUNG MIAMI AT VARIETY HITMAKERS, 2021Source:Getty
Yung Miami attended Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles. The Twerkulator rapper looked chic in a houndstooth blazer and matching skirt.
4. YUNG MIAMI AT MARCELL VON BERLIN SS 2022 SHOW, 2021Source:Getty
Yung Miami attended the MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Fashion Show on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She looked flawless in a metallic pink pants suit.
5. YUNG MIAMI AT QUALITY CONTROL’S CEO PIERRE THOMAS’ BLACK TIE AFFAIR, 2021Source:Getty
Yung Miami attended the Black Tie Affair for Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas on June 02, 2021 at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. She oozed glamour in a velvet wine red Lena Berisha gown.
6. YUNG MIAMI AT THE BET AWARDS, 2021Source:Getty
Yung Miami attended the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. How radiant does she look in this Valdrin Sahiti gown?
7. YUNG MIAMI IN THE BET AWARDS PRESS ROOM, 2019Source:Getty
Just a few days later, Yung Miami gave us a glimpse of her bump at 2019 BET Awards press room. She wore a metallic jumpsuit that cradled her adorable belly.
8. YUNG MIAMI AT THE JEREMY SCOTT FASHION SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami rocked an orange ensemble to the Jeremy Scott fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
9. YUNG MIAMI AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
This look landed Yung Miami on the best dressed list for tons of fashion outlets. The rapper attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in a lime green tulle dress.
10. YUNG MIAMI AT THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami accepted an award onstage during the 2019 BET Social Awards in a black blouse, white shorts, and black and white thigh-high boots.
11. YUNG MIAMI HOSTS THE NEW GENERATION TOUR AFTER PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami attended The New Generation Tour After party in a cute, printed black and white mini dress.
12. YUNG MIAMI AT THE ASCAP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami hid her growing baby bump at the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. She wore a simple gold blazer and black shorts.
13. THE CITY GIRLS AT THE BET AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Yung Miami and JT arrived to the 2018 BET Awards dressed in all black. The rapping duo look FLY!
14. YUNG MIAMI AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Yung Miami showed up to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 in a sexy, embellished red dress.
15. YUNG MIAMI AT THE FASHION NOVA x CARDI B COLLABORATION EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Yung Miami of City Girls attended the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event clad in a white bodycon dress, a red over-sized coat, and loose gold belt.