Kim Porter
Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And Her Children Melted Our Hearts

Posted November 15, 2019

"The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


November 16 marks the one-year anniversary of Kim Porter’s tragic and surprising death. The 47-year-old was found dead on Nov. 15 in her Los Angeles home.

On Thursday, her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, posted on Instagram a picture of a broken heart with Porter’s initials, “KP.”

K🖤P

As we previously reported, earlier this year, it was revealed that the model died of lobar pneumonia, inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released on Friday.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

So to remember Kim’s amazing spirit, presence, and love as a mother, HelloBeautiful wanted to celebrate 12 times she shined with her babies, who will always carry on her legacy:

Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And Her Children Melted Our Hearts  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

