10 Times Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Slayed Together

It’s a love thang for one of our favorite Black Hollywood couples: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade . The iconic duo is celebrating

10

years of marriage in style.

They’ve gone all out with a swanky party, a heartfelt vow renewal, and some lovely tributes on social media. The Wades are fully embracing their union (

no pun intended

).

We can’t help but smile and celebrate right along with them.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade have always been honest about their relationship. We love them for that.

Gabby and Dwyane’s official anniversary date is August 30. The two tied the knot back in 2014 after making their relationship public just four years earlier.

The two first met at a Super Bowl party in 2007. The odds weren’t exactly in their favor, however.

Gabrielle had just gone through a divorce, and Dwyane was

still married and navigating his own separation. According

to Gabby

, she didn’t think they were compatible.

Various

outlets report

she famously recalled their first encounter, saying, “I stayed on one side of the room with my people. We like to party, and he doesn’t drink at all. He was on the other side of the room holding bible study.”

The year she and Dwyane got married, Gabby dished on even more feelings about first meeting Dwyane. She

told

Glamour

, “When I met Dwyane,

his résumé looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, ‘Let’s have a lasting relationship.

‘”

But fate did her thing. Fate had other plans.

The

Bring It On

actress eventually gave the NBA all-star a chance. The rest is history. The couple share a daughter, Kaavia, 5,

Dwyane’s children, Xavier, 10, Zaya, 17, and Zaire, 22, from previous relationships. Over the past decade, they’ve navigated ups and downs, good times and bad, and celebrated many successes.

Gabrielle and Dwyane have always kept it real about their relationship. That’s one of the reasons we love them (and are rooting for them) so much.

Gabrielle Union sings to hubby Dwyane Wade: ‘You’re Still The One.’

During their anniversary celebrations, they got even more candid about their journey. Amid pictures of attendees, a lavish dinner and ceremony, and intimate happenings, Gabrielle and Dwyane opened up about the realities of their decade of marriage.

“Year nine was hard for us,” Dwyane said in a social media video while standing beside his wife. “We were kind of reminiscing how we got to even here.”

He continued, “Thank you for being there to show me all the things I forget along the way. Thank you for continuing to show me that you ain’t going nowhere. That you’re willing to love me through the shortcomings I’ve had and the moments of growth that I have. So, thank you for teaching me, thank you for believing in me.”

Gabrielle echoed his feelings in the caption of their shared post: “10 years of having a very long, very fun, very loving, never-ending sleepover with my homie, lover, partner, and best friend. Through sickness and health, crisis and celebrations, through bad golf days and flubbed lines and new adventures… We stand united, and we thrive. 10 toes down,

10

years in, forever to go.”

The authoress didn’t stop there with her love. She followed up with another post, this time serenading Dwyane (and the public) with an adorable rendition of “You’re Still The One.”

Gabby & Dwyane: A Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together

As we cheer on the couple and their anniversary of staying together, let’s look at the many times they

slayed together

. While the Wades are known for their loving family and marriage, they have also served some serious looks over the years.

We’ve pulled ten looks in honor of ten years. Here’s to even more years of love, happiness, and style.