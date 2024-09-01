10 Times Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Slayed Together
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade have always been honest about their relationship. We love them for that.Gabby and Dwyane’s official anniversary date is August 30. The two tied the knot back in 2014 after making their relationship public just four years earlier. The two first met at a Super Bowl party in 2007. The odds weren’t exactly in their favor, however. Gabrielle had just gone through a divorce, and Dwyane was still married and navigating his own separation. According to Gabby, she didn’t think they were compatible. Various outlets report she famously recalled their first encounter, saying, “I stayed on one side of the room with my people. We like to party, and he doesn’t drink at all. He was on the other side of the room holding bible study.” The year she and Dwyane got married, Gabby dished on even more feelings about first meeting Dwyane. She told Glamour, “When I met Dwyane, his résumé looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, ‘Let’s have a lasting relationship.‘” But fate did her thing. Fate had other plans. The Bring It On actress eventually gave the NBA all-star a chance. The rest is history. The couple share a daughter, Kaavia, 5, along with Dwyane’s children, Xavier, 10, Zaya, 17, and Zaire, 22, from previous relationships. Over the past decade, they’ve navigated ups and downs, good times and bad, and celebrated many successes. RELATED: Dwyane Wade Says It Was Difficult To Open Up To Gabrielle Union About Being Unfaithful Gabrielle and Dwyane have always kept it real about their relationship. That’s one of the reasons we love them (and are rooting for them) so much.
Gabrielle Union sings to hubby Dwyane Wade: ‘You’re Still The One.’During their anniversary celebrations, they got even more candid about their journey. Amid pictures of attendees, a lavish dinner and ceremony, and intimate happenings, Gabrielle and Dwyane opened up about the realities of their decade of marriage. “Year nine was hard for us,” Dwyane said in a social media video while standing beside his wife. “We were kind of reminiscing how we got to even here.” He continued, “Thank you for being there to show me all the things I forget along the way. Thank you for continuing to show me that you ain’t going nowhere. That you’re willing to love me through the shortcomings I’ve had and the moments of growth that I have. So, thank you for teaching me, thank you for believing in me.” Gabrielle echoed his feelings in the caption of their shared post: “10 years of having a very long, very fun, very loving, never-ending sleepover with my homie, lover, partner, and best friend. Through sickness and health, crisis and celebrations, through bad golf days and flubbed lines and new adventures… We stand united, and we thrive. 10 toes down, 10 years in, forever to go.” The authoress didn’t stop there with her love. She followed up with another post, this time serenading Dwyane (and the public) with an adorable rendition of “You’re Still The One.” We’re not crying – you’re crying.
Gabby & Dwyane: A Couple That Slays Together, Stays TogetherAs we cheer on the couple and their anniversary of staying together, let’s look at the many times they slayed together. While the Wades are known for their loving family and marriage, they have also served some serious looks over the years. We’ve pulled ten looks in honor of ten years. Here’s to even more years of love, happiness, and style. RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend
1. Hollywood Screening of Netflix's "The Redeem Team" (2022)
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union gave us maximalist style while attending a special Los Angeles screening of Netflix’s The Redeem Team on September 22.
2. The Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2024)
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union looked stunning together at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. While Dwyane wore a dapper suit and sneakers, Gabrielle went full on glam with a draped sequins halter-style gown. The shared look was all about Gabby – and we were there for it!
3. The Met Gala Celebrating Camp (2019)
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade love to slay the Met Gala. They are frequent attendees who serve looks, style, and attitude. In 2019, the couple realized the “Camp” theme wearing matching black sheer headpieces and details we loved.
4. Paris Fashion Week Men's – Street Style (2017)
One thing the Wades are going to do is slay at fashion weeks. Pictured here in 2017, Gabby and Dwyane are giving more romantic looks. Gabby wears a pea green floral dress with adorable curls. Dwyane matches her style in a pea green, purple, and grey suit with jeweled embellishments.
5. Paris Fashion Week Men's at Thom Browne (2017)
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are the definition of front row fashion in this picture. Attending Thom Brown’s 2017 Menswear show, the two are oozing preppy realness.
6. Paris Fashion Week – Men's (2020)
It’s all about the outerwear for us. Get into Gabrielle’s yellow trench and Dwyane’s slate blue double-breasted coat.
7. The 96th Annual Academy Awards (2024)
Black Hollywood coupledom at the 96th Annual Academy Awards never looked so good! Gabby and Dwyane stole the spotlight in over-the-top glam and posh perfection. While we are loving the actress’ two-piece column ensemble with perplum details, it is Dwyane’s white and black tux with wide lapels that we still can’t stop talking about.
8. Paris Fashion Week – Men's at Acne Studios (2020)
It’s giving grunge, streetstyle, and urban flair – and we can’t get enough. While attending the Acne Studios Menswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 show, our favorite couple slays in matching grey looks.
9. The Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties (2024)
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade served up whimsy, sweet, and fairytale fashion for the 2024 Met Gala celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Gabby wore a scalloped purple, turquoise, and pearl gown while Dwyane rocked a light lavender suit.
10. Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship Store Reopening (2023)
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade played with fabric and pattern at the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co last April. Slaying in monochromatic looks, the couple rocked individual versions of black patent leather. The shine on both fits was everything!
