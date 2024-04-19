TOP TACO is Touching Down at POST Houston Thurs Apr 25!

- Date/time: Apr 25
- Venue: POST Houston
- Address: 401 Franklin St, Houston, TX, 77201
- Web: https://bit.ly/49JHVgy
Get Ready, Houston!
TOP TACO is coming to POST Houston on Thursday, April 25th – an epic culinary showdown with 30+ top restaurants competing for the best tacos & tequila cocktails! Your ticket includes unlimited tacos, tasty cocktails, and live music all night long! It’s a culinary extravaganza like no other! Get your tickets today!
RESTAURANT LINEUP:
Armandos • Cadillac Bar • Coctel Lounge • Comatl • El Tiempo Cantina • Fish Co Taco • Gordo Niños • Killen’s BBQ/TMX• La Calle Tacos & Cantina • Lea Janes • LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar • Los Dos Potrillos • Luchador Micheladas y Botanas • Lupe Tortilla • Phat Eatery • Polanquito • Que Tacote • Savoir and Haig’s Ice House • Space City Birria Tacos and More • Spudz 713 Tacos and Tequila • Superica • Taco Palenque • Tacodeli • Taco Bomberos • The Original Ninfa’s • The Original Villa Arcos • Tiki Tacos • TJ Birria y Mas • TX BIRRIA BOYZ • Xalisko Cocina Mexicana
Presented by Buckhead Meat & Seafood-21+ ONLY
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way
-
OJ Simpson Dead at 76
-
[LISTEN] Drake's Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
16th Annual Family Day In The Park Hosted by Sylvester Turner and Friends April 13
-
Win Tickets to Jhene Aiko's 'The Magic Hour Tour' July 10 at Toyota Center
-
Enter To Win a Bundle Pack of Music Hand Picked by Flyana Boss