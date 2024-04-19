Listen Live
Back To Events

TOP TACO is Touching Down at POST Houston Thurs Apr 25!

Add to Calendar
Top Taco Houston_700x400
  • Date/time: Apr 25
  • Venue: POST Houston
  • Address: 401 Franklin St, Houston, TX, 77201
  • Web: https://bit.ly/49JHVgy
Top Taco Houston_700x400

Source: Top Taco / General

Get Ready, Houston!

TOP TACO is coming to POST Houston on Thursday, April 25th – an epic culinary showdown with 30+ top restaurants competing for the best tacos & tequila cocktails! Your ticket includes unlimited tacos, tasty cocktails, and live music all night long!  It’s a culinary extravaganza like no other! Get your tickets today!

GET MY TICKET

RESTAURANT LINEUP:

Armandos • Cadillac Bar • Coctel Lounge • Comatl • El Tiempo Cantina • Fish Co Taco • Gordo Niños • Killen’s BBQ/TMX• La Calle Tacos & Cantina • Lea Janes • LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar • Los Dos Potrillos  • Luchador Micheladas y Botanas • Lupe Tortilla • Phat Eatery • Polanquito • Que Tacote • Savoir and Haig’s Ice House • Space City Birria Tacos and More • Spudz 713 Tacos and Tequila • Superica • Taco Palenque • Tacodeli • Taco Bomberos • The Original Ninfa’s • The Original Villa Arcos • Tiki Tacos • TJ Birria y Mas • TX BIRRIA BOYZ • Xalisko Cocina Mexicana

Presented by Buckhead Meat & Seafood-21+ ONLY

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close