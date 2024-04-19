TOP TACO is Touching Down at POST Houston Thurs Apr 25!

Get Ready, Houston!

TOP TACO is coming to POST Houston on Thursday, April 25th – an epic culinary showdown with 30+ top restaurants competing for the best tacos & tequila cocktails! Your ticket includes unlimited tacos, tasty cocktails, and live music all night long! It’s a culinary extravaganza like no other! Get your tickets today!

GET MY TICKET

RESTAURANT LINEUP:

Armandos • Cadillac Bar • Coctel Lounge • Comatl • El Tiempo Cantina • Fish Co Taco • Gordo Niños • Killen’s BBQ/TMX• La Calle Tacos & Cantina • Lea Janes • LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar • Los Dos Potrillos • Luchador Micheladas y Botanas • Lupe Tortilla • Phat Eatery • Polanquito • Que Tacote • Savoir and Haig’s Ice House • Space City Birria Tacos and More • Spudz 713 Tacos and Tequila • Superica • Taco Palenque • Tacodeli • Taco Bomberos • The Original Ninfa’s • The Original Villa Arcos • Tiki Tacos • TJ Birria y Mas • TX BIRRIA BOYZ • Xalisko Cocina Mexicana

Presented by Buckhead Meat & Seafood-21+ ONLY