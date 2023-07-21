Scream Tour 2023 Next Up: October 7 In Houston

- Date/time: October 7th
- Venue: NRG Arena
- Address: 1 NRG Parkway, Houston, Texas
Hosted by the charismatic Kayla Nicole, the Scream Tour ‘23 promises to be a spectacular event that showcases the hottest talent in the industry. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere filled with non-stop entertainment and unforgettable performances.
SCREAM TOUR 2023: Next UP! featuring That Girl LAY LAY, Young Dylan, WanMor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo with special guest King Harris and sounds by DJs Amira & Kayla and DJ Sophia Rock will come to The Theater at MSG on Friday, September 8. Hosted by Kayla Nicole.
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched 'Amber Alert' and Film 'Taken' Prior To Disappearance
-
Exclusive: Houston's Own KENTHEMAN Announces Deal with Roc Nation!
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son Shot and Killed at Age 25
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Houston Rockets Legend Kenny 'The Jet' Smith Meet and Greet
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie 'Life' We Still Quote Everyday
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks