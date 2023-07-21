Scream Tour 2023 Next Up: October 7 In Houston

Hosted by the charismatic Kayla Nicole, the Scream Tour ‘23 promises to be a spectacular event that showcases the hottest talent in the industry. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere filled with non-stop entertainment and unforgettable performances.

SCREAM TOUR 2023: Next UP! featuring That Girl LAY LAY, Young Dylan, WanMor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo with special guest King Harris and sounds by DJs Amira & Kayla and DJ Sophia Rock will come to The Theater at MSG on Friday, September 8. Hosted by Kayla Nicole.