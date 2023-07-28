NEXT FIGHT UP XXVI – August 12

- Date/time: August 12th, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Red Owl Boxing Arena
- Address: 12539 Perry Rd, Houston, TX, 77070
- Web: More Info
You can’t miss this event with all of Houston’s favorite fighters – Miguel Flores, Ray “Alief Ali” Talib, Eduardo Garcia, Ephraim Bui, Paisley Davis, Hylon Williams, EJ Hill, and More! It all goes down on August 12 at the Red Owl Boxing Arena (12539 Perry Rd, Houston, TX 77070)
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched 'Amber Alert' and Film 'Taken' Prior To Disappearance
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son Shot and Killed at Age 25
-
Carlee Russell's Attorney: 'There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby'
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie 'Life' We Still Quote Everyday
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!