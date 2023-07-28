Listen Live
Back To Events

NEXT FIGHT UP XXVI – August 12

Add to Calendar
NEXT FIGHT UP XXVI
  • Date/time: August 12th, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Red Owl Boxing Arena
  • Address: 12539 Perry Rd, Houston, TX, 77070
  • Web: More Info

 

You can’t miss this event with all of Houston’s favorite fighters – Miguel Flores, Ray “Alief Ali” Talib, Eduardo Garcia, Ephraim Bui, Paisley Davis, Hylon Williams, EJ Hill, and More! It all goes down on August 12 at the Red Owl Boxing Arena (12539 Perry Rd, Houston, TX 77070)

Tickets on Sale Now 

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close