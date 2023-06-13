NE-YO: Champagne + Roses Tour with Robin Thicke and Mario

ABOUT NE-YO

NE-YO, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has racked up a collection of hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don].

ABOUT ROBIN THICKE

Robin Thicke is a five-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, diamond-selling performer, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Born in Los Angeles, Robin Thicke taught himself to play piano at the age of 12 and by 16 was writing and producing songs for top R&B artists. At the age of 21, he had written and produced songs on over 20 gold and platinum albums including Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Jennifer Hudson and others. One year later he signed with Jimmy Iovine and Interscope records.

ABOUT MARIO

Music veteran and Grammy Award-nominated sensation Mario grew up singing in church being discovered and signed to a recording contract with music legend Clive Davis’s J Records at the age of 11 years old. Winning two Billboard Music Awards in 2005 for “hip hop single of the year” as well as hip hop single of the year in airplay “with “Let Me Love You” followed by two Grammy nominations in 2006 best contemporary album, Turning Point and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his hit single penned by friend Ne-Yo “Let Me Love You”, officially established him as a household name spending nine weeks at the top of the charts.