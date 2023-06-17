Back To Events

Miss Twin Peaks 2023: Outlaws on The Runway

TWIN PEAKS 2023
  • Date/time: June 20th
  • Venue: Twin Peaks
  • Phone: 713-520-7730
  • Address: 4527 Lomitas Street, Houston, Texas, 77098
  • Web: More Info
Miss Twin Peaks is going down in Nashville, but the live stream will be up and running at your local lodge. Watch at your Twin Peaks on June 20th, 7:30pm CST.

Drinks!

Prepare for all the bikinis with a Miss Twin Peaks signature beverage. Order a classic 29° Michelob Ultra or a High Noon Pineapple. Feeling bold? Go for a Watermelon Margarita made with Red Bull.

THE CONTESTANTS ARE WAITING FOR YOU. SEE THEM HERE.

