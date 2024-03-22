Luvme Hair Pop-Up Shop @ Westvillage Plaza [THREE DAYS ONLY]

- Date/time: Apr 12, 11:00am to Apr 14, 6:00pm
- Venue: Westvillage Plaza
- Address: 7529 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX, 77063
Calling all hair enthusiasts in Houston!
Join us for a fabulous 3-day pop-up event hosted by LUVME HAIR in Westvillage Plaza located at 7529 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063. From April 12th to April 14th, immerse yourself in a world of luxury hair products and exclusive offers from 11 AM to 6 PM daily.
Be one of the lucky first 30 customers each day to receive FREE installations – a fantastic opportunity to elevate your style effortlessly! As if that wasn’t exciting enough, we’re offering a range of perks to show our appreciation for your support. Enjoy a generous 25% discount storewide, complimentary installations, 5000+ freebies up for grabs, and an exclusive in-store-only chance to win $500 in cash!
