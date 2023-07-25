HypeBeast Fest — July 30

- Date/time: July 30th, 12:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria
- Address: 5150 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX, 77056
- Web: More Info
HYPEBEAST FEST | Buy, Sell, Trade all your heat
Hosted by Fresh Events and HypeBeast GarSal
Calling all HypeBeast and Sneakerheads! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW
* Giveaways * Rap Battle Contest * Special Guests * Best Drip Contest, etc.
NO CARTS WILL BE ALLOWED
📍JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria (5150 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056)
July 30th, 2023
⏰ 12 pm- 6 pm
Vendors: Email hypebeastgarsal@gmail.com to lock in your table before we sell out!
