HypeBeast Fest — July 30

  • Date/time: July 30th, 12:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria
  • Address: 5150 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX, 77056
  • Web: More Info
HYPEBEAST FEST | Buy, Sell, Trade all your heat

Hosted by Fresh Events and HypeBeast GarSal

Calling all HypeBeast and Sneakerheads!  GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

* Giveaways * Rap Battle Contest * Special Guests * Best Drip Contest, etc.

NO CARTS WILL BE ALLOWED

📍JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria (5150 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056)

July 30th, 2023

⏰ 12 pm- 6 pm

Vendors: Email hypebeastgarsal@gmail.com to lock in your table before we sell out!

