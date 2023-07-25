HypeBeast Fest — July 30

HYPEBEAST FEST | Buy, Sell, Trade all your heat

Hosted by Fresh Events and HypeBeast GarSal

Calling all HypeBeast and Sneakerheads! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

* Giveaways * Rap Battle Contest * Special Guests * Best Drip Contest, etc.

NO CARTS WILL BE ALLOWED

📍JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria (5150 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056)

July 30th, 2023

⏰ 12 pm- 6 pm

Vendors: Email hypebeastgarsal@gmail.com to lock in your table before we sell out!