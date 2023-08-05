Free Event: Miller Summer Mixtape Series with Paul Wall Friday August 18

Miller Outdoor Theatre is proud to present the “Miller Summer Mixtape 23,” a 2-day concert event celebrating Houston’s local music scene. This family-friendly event will showcase Houston-based musicians, highlighting the city’s vibrant talent and cultural diversity. With a focus on hip hop and country genres, the concert aims to provide an enjoyable experience for Houston residents of all ages.

Celebrating the 50-year legacy of hip hop, this event showcases Houston’s vibrant music scene with an all-star lineup of talented local artists. Get ready to groove to the beats of 97.9 The Box, and enjoy performances by the legendary Houston artist and national recording artist, Paul Wall.

The night will also feature incredible sets by DJ Mr Rogers, Lanell Grant, AJ McQueen, Phill Wade, and Doeman. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of hip hop excellence hosted by Keisha and J-Mac from 97.9 The Box.

All performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are FREE! The Show Starts at 7:30PM!

