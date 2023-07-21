Win Tickets: Celebrate Hip Hop with Mannie Fresh and Kid Capri at HOB Houston

Hip Hop is the most influential cultural force of the last half-century. Get your dancing shoes ready for a memorable night of music, history, and special surprise performances as we celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary. Prepare for a one-of-kind trip through the touchstones of a genre, from the Boogie Down Bronx to the Dirty South, from the pioneering Sugar Hill Gang to Lil Baby and today’s chart toppers like Lil Baby, Urban League LIVE will take you on a journey of musical remembrances and discoveries.

Hosted by INCOGNITO and DJ MISSES of Posted on The Corner!

Doors Open at 8pm.