Black Heritage Society 46th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: 46th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
- Address: 900 Smith St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: https://blackheritagesociety.net/
The mission of the Black Heritage Society is to perpetuate the dream, aspiration, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by fighting for equal rights for all people.
More than a Parade
The MLK Jr Festival hosted by the Black Heritage Society is held immediately following the parade and ends at 5 p.m, at HERMANN SQUARE ON HOUSTON’S CITY HALL GROUNDS and is accessible to the public. The children will enjoy a Day of Service learning about Dr. MLK Jr. We have partnered with The World Youth Foundation for a Parade of Giving. Children and Youth are encouraged to bring Gas Gift Cards and amounts for The World Youth Foundation. In addition, there will be food trucks, vendor booths, live music, DJ GAME TIGHT, LEWIS JOHNSON & youth activities, and more.
