1st Friday Uptown: All White and Rosé Event July 7 In Houston

- Date/time: July 7th
- Venue: SCOTT GERTNER'S RHYTHM ROOM
- Phone: (832) 804-9046
- Address: 5535 Memorial Dr, Houston, Texas, 77007
- Web: More Info
“Houston’s First Name in Entertainment”
SCOTT GERTNER’S RHYTHM ROOM highlights Houston’s best talent and creates an atmosphere for new and upcoming entertainers from the local, regional and national scene. 1st Uptown Friday is taking place on July 7, 2023. Bring out your finest outfit for the All White & Rose themed event.
