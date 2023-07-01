Listen Live
1st Friday Uptown: All White and Rosé Event July 7 In Houston

1st Friday Uptown All White and Rose Event
  • Date/time: July 7th
  • Venue: SCOTT GERTNER'S RHYTHM ROOM
  • Phone: (832) 804-9046
  • Address: 5535 Memorial Dr, Houston, Texas, 77007
SCOTT GERTNER’S RHYTHM ROOM highlights Houston’s best talent and creates an atmosphere for new and upcoming entertainers from the local, regional and national scene. 1st Uptown Friday is taking place on July 7, 2023. Bring out your finest outfit for the All White & Rose themed event.

