Music
Listen To Beyoncé’s New Single, “Black Parade” [NEW MUSIC]

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Your eyes don’t deceive you, that’s a new Beyoncé record that appeared out of nowhere. The Queen shared “Black Parade” on Juneteenth hours after showing love to a large collection of black-owned businesses on her website. It’s the first single from Beyoncé since her appearance on the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion which went No. 1 earlier this month.

Press play on “Black Parade” from the Queen below.

Beyonce

Close