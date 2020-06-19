CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag Mean?

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from all races around the globe in an attempt to push for change when it comes to social injustice, police reform and the state of black and brown people.

This movement has brought more attention to what is sometimes known as America’s second Independence Day, Juneteenth. June 19th, 1865, the day slavery officially ended in the United States, is getting much more attention and is even garnering support to become a federal holiday.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

A flag was created to represent the day and contains colors and symbols which all stand for something.

Find out the symbols meaning by clicking here: CNN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag Mean?  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Juneteenth

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 3 hours ago
06.19.20
Hurricane Chris
Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested On Murder Charges In…
 5 hours ago
06.19.20
5 Ways To Commemorate Juneteenth
 7 hours ago
06.19.20
20 items
Noname Surgically Drags J. Cole By The Dreadlocks…
 19 hours ago
06.19.20
Insomniac Games Drops Even More Details On ‘Marvel’s…
 23 hours ago
06.18.20
9 items
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Chance The Rapper Criticizes J. Cole, “Yet Another…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Cardi B Claps At Trolls Who Say She…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Atlanta Cops Reportedly Call Out Sick In Response…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
7 items
7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Trump Says Colin Kaepernick Should Get NFL Spot…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Raven-Symone´ Reveals She Is A Married, Shares Photo…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
15 items
#RIPTacoBell: Taco Bell Fires Man For Rocking Black…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
45 items
Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness
 2 days ago
06.18.20
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 2 days ago
06.18.20
Photos
Close