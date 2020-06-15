CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Pusha T, Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Day Three of Wireless Festival including Pusha T, Tyga, Yuna and Tory Lanez

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Pusha T is a proud dad.

The Virginia native revealed to the world that his son was born last Thursday (June 11). The handsome baby boy’s name? Nigel Brixx Thorton.

View this post on Instagram

NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

It’s the first child for Thornton and his wife Virginia Williams. The couple married in a beautiful ceremony in July 2018.

Back in December, Pusha confirmed he was going to be a first-time father via a freestyle over Kanye West‘s “Follow God.”

He rapped then, “Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song.”

Congrats Push!

RELATED: More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha T’s ‘GQ’ Interview

Pusha T, Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Baby Boy [PHOTOS]  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Pusha T , virginia williams

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Families Of Robert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch Push…
 8 hours ago
06.15.20
LisaRaye McCoy Responds To Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” Shot,…
 8 hours ago
06.15.20
Faith Evans Domestic Violence Case Dismissed
 9 hours ago
06.15.20
Vanessa Bryant Says She Had To Block Fan…
 10 hours ago
06.15.20
Barbra Streisand Buys George Floyd’s Daughter Disney Stock
 10 hours ago
06.15.20
15 items
#JusticeforToyin: Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Reportedly Found Dead, Was…
 11 hours ago
06.15.20
Beyoncé Pens Letter To Kentucky Attorney General Urging…
 11 hours ago
06.15.20
16 items
Meek Mill Caped For B. Simone, Twitter Tells…
 1 day ago
06.15.20
19 items
Happy Obama Day: Internet Celebrates Last Real President…
 1 day ago
06.14.20
"The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" - Fixed Show
Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part…
 2 days ago
06.13.20
15 items
Raise It Up: Rap Fans Celebrate The 20th…
 2 days ago
06.14.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…
 2 days ago
06.13.20
Snoop Dogg Recalls Visiting The Notorious B.I.G. After…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Da Brat Says She Feels “Free” After Opening…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Congrats! Teyana Taylor Shows Pregnant Belly In ‘Wake…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Photos
Close