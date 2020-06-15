CLOSE
Barbra Streisand Buys George Floyd’s Daughter Disney Stock

Each one, teach one.

A family and a community try to pull themselves back together after the death of George Floyd

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Barbra Streisand is looking out for the daughter of the late George Floyd. The Brooklyn native gifted the little girl, Gianna, with Disney stock.

Dope.

Gianna took to Instagram to thank the legend for her gift. You can see Gianna smiling and holding her stock certificate and captions reads, “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you.”

Real recognize real.

Babs, who graduated from Erasmus Hall in Flatbush, Brooklyn in 1959, when she was just 16. threw in some of her music, too. Included in her delivery were her My Name is Barbra from and Color Me Barbra albums.

Since her father’s untimely death, a GoFundMe has been started to take care of her needs. To date, it has raised over $2M dollars. Kanye West reportedly also donated money to help set up a college fund for Gianni.

Let’s protect this child at all costs.

 

Barbra Streisand Buys George Floyd’s Daughter Disney Stock  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

barbra streisand , george floyd , gianna floyd

Close