New Jersey Police Officer Mocks The Death Of George Floyd [Video]

The alleged officer was reenacting the scene of George Floyd being killed by putting his leg on top of a man's neck, yelling at Black Lives Matter protestors.

Video has surfaced of a police officer in Frankville, New Jersey that was caught mocking the death of George Floyd. The alleged officer was reenacting the scene of George Floyd being killed by putting his leg on top of a man’s neck, yelling at Black Lives Matter protestors.

 

 

The New Jersey Department of Corrections has come out with a statement regarding the active police officer.

In the midst of quarantine, many people have been heavily online shopping. Within their shopping spree someone has stumbled upon a disturbing item. A third party seller on Amazon is selling a mask with a cartoon graphic of the scene where George Floyd was choked to death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBLpf_mHjcW/ People are demanding that a third party seller is banned and the mask to be removed from Amazon immediately. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS] Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

