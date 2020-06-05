Radio One Exclusives
Watch We Are One “Night Of Prayer, Unity & Healing” [VIDEO]

Join Radio One and Reach Media, along with faith-based leaders from across the country, for a night of prayer, unity and healing!

Want news at your fingertips? Text "ERICA" to 52140 to join our club.

The “We Are One: Night Of Prayer” kicks off this Sunday, June 7 at 6PM CT – 11 PM on the Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell Facebook Page and right here in the video below because, options are good (haha)! Whichever way you choose to watch, make sure you share with a friend and join the conversation.

See you there!

 

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality. Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines.

Watch We Are One “Night Of Prayer, Unity & Healing” [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

