Watch We Are One “Night Of Prayer, Unity & Healing” [VIDEO]

Join Radio One and Reach Media, along with faith-based leaders from across the country, for a night of prayer, unity and healing!
The “We Are One: Night Of Prayer” kicks off this Sunday, June 7 at 6PM CT – 11 PM on the Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell Facebook Page and right here in the video below because, options are good (haha)! Whichever way you choose to watch, make sure you share with a friend and join the conversation.
See you there!
