Urban One Statement: “We Will Never Stop Believing That Black Lives Matter”

URBAN ONE, INC. HOSTS WE ARE ONE: MORE THAN A HASHTAG VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

FOR INJUSTICES AROUND THE COUNTRY ON THURSDAY, JUNE 4 AT 8 P.M. ET

Veteran Media Personality Sybil Wilkes to Moderate with Featured Panelists NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, National Urban League President Marc Morial, Political Commentator Bakari Sellers, CURLS Founder and CEO Mahisha Dellinger, Reach Media Syndicated Radio Hosts Russ Parr, Erica Campbell, Angie Ange, Rickey Smiley, Willie Moore, Jr., and Rev. Gayle Fisher-Stewart.

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – June 3, 2020 – URBAN ONE, INC. announced today the presentation of a virtual town hall to discuss the current political and racial climate plaguing the African American community titled, We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, on Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The one-hour virtual town hall will stream live on the digital platforms across the Urban One brands Radio One, Reach Media,TV One and iOne Digital.

Urban One has been the leading voice to inspire, inform and entertain Black America for 40 years. As the nation reels from the injustices surrounding the recent deaths of unarmed African Americans, Urban One addresses these issues with the We Are One: More Than A Hashtag virtual town hall. Urban One remains committed to being a voice for the community.

