CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

YG Follows Up “FDT” With A Brand New Protest Anthem, “FTP (F**k The Police)”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

As the days go by, more and more celebrities are coming forward and using their influence to speak on the murder of George Floyd. Over the course of the past week, protests have spread throughout multiple countries in the United States, even extending to other countries as tensions rise over racial injustices, only further emphasized by Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge why this movement is happening.

Now, YG is adding his two cents on the matter, letting people know how he feels the best way he knows how: through music. After the wild success of his collaboration with Nipsey Hussle, “FDT (F**k Donald Trump),” which became a protest anthem during the 2016 presidential election, the Bompton rapper has a new song for the movement we’re in the middle of right now.

On Tuesday, YG dropped a new anthem, “FTP (F**k The Police)” in an effort to let the people know how he feels by any means necessary.

This release comes after a protest the California native was organizing in Los Angeles got canceled over fear of people getting hurt. He said the following in an Instagram post before dropping a link to his new song:

“I’m not trying to get none of my people hurt or shot so I’mma cancel the date. It’s f**ked up but I’m gonna come back bigger and better. I’m partnering with Black Lives Matter and we gonna do this s**t the right way. For the people, for the city, and for all the artists that wanna pop out and participate.”

Check out YG’s latest anthem, “FTP” down below:

YG Follows Up “FDT” With A Brand New Protest Anthem, “FTP (F**k The Police)”  was originally published on globalgrind.com

YG

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Spike Lee Releases Powerful Video Juxtaposing ‘Do The…
 20 hours ago
06.02.20
Co-Founder Dyana Williams Talks The Birth Of Black…
 21 hours ago
06.03.20
Jay-Z & Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper…
 22 hours ago
06.02.20
Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program…
 24 hours ago
06.02.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 24 hours ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 1 day ago
06.02.20
NBA Legend Wes Unseld Passes Away At 74
 1 day ago
06.02.20
20 items
Twitter Hilariously Remixes “100” Phrase To “2 Virgils”…
 1 day ago
06.02.20
Dear Shekinah, This Is Not The Time To…
 2 days ago
06.01.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 2 days ago
06.01.20
Michael Jordan Releases Statement Regarding George Floyd And…
 2 days ago
06.01.20
No, Saucy Santana: You Don’t Need A Makeup…
 2 days ago
06.01.20
Travis Scott Shares His Support Of George Floyd…
 2 days ago
06.01.20
The Wife Of Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, Who…
 2 days ago
06.01.20
Sneaker Stores Standing In Solidarity With George Floyd…
 2 days ago
06.01.20
J.R. Smith Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing His…
 3 days ago
05.31.20
Photos
Close