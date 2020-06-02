CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z & Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

Justice is being sought for the murder of George Floyd.

The makeshift memorial outside Cup Foods where George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

The time is way past making where you stand known. Today (June 2), Jay-Z and Team Roc have taken out full-page newspaper ads expressing their support of George Floyd, the Black man whose murder at the hands of police has inspired protests that have gripped the nation and the world.

Team Roc is the philanthropic wing of the “99 Problems” rapper and mogul’s Roc Nation. The ad features a long quote from the speech Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered during a sermon in Selma, Alabama, on March 8, 1965. That makes it the day after “Bloody Sunday” when peaceful civil rights protesters were attacked and beaten by police on Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Sound familiar?

“A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true,” reads part of King’s sermon—he would be assassinated a little over three years later.

The “letter” is signed by a number of celebs, activists and thought leaders including Michael Eric Dyson Van Jones, Charlamagne tha God, Angela Rye and activists from organizations like The Innocence Project and Until Freedom. A few notable signatures include the parents of Botham Jean, DJ Henry and Antwon Rose II—whose children were all killed by police.

The ad in today’s See the New York Times, the Denver Post, the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Atlanta Journal Constitution, among others. There are more ads schedule to run in Wednesday’s newspapers as well.

Protests and demonstrations seeking justice for Floyd’s murder continue throughout the United States. Rest in power George Floyd.

Jay-Z & Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated To George Floyd  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Spike Lee Releases Powerful Video Juxtaposing ‘Do The…
 5 hours ago
06.02.20
Jay-Z & Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper…
 6 hours ago
06.02.20
Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program…
 9 hours ago
06.02.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 9 hours ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 11 hours ago
06.02.20
NBA Legend Wes Unseld Passes Away At 74
 11 hours ago
06.02.20
20 items
Twitter Hilariously Remixes “100” Phrase To “2 Virgils”…
 13 hours ago
06.02.20
Dear Shekinah, This Is Not The Time To…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
Michael Jordan Releases Statement Regarding George Floyd And…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
No, Saucy Santana: You Don’t Need A Makeup…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
Travis Scott Shares His Support Of George Floyd…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
The Wife Of Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, Who…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
Sneaker Stores Standing In Solidarity With George Floyd…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
J.R. Smith Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing His…
 2 days ago
05.31.20
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After…
 2 days ago
05.31.20
Photos
Close