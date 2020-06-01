CLOSE
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests For George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Activist Tamika Mallory shares what is happening on the frontlines during the protests in support of George Floyd.  She discusses the age gap in protestors who are more radical versus more peaceful and where that stands moving forward.

Her 21-year-old son is also an activist in his own way, so she talks about how to talk to her son about the recent events. Listen to Tamika Mallory and hear her words of expertise on the generational fights for equality and what we can do today.

 

