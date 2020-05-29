CLOSE
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music And His New Album ‘Mantic’ [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Mr. Permission, Ro James talks about the release of his new album “Mantic.”  He shares that being a preacher’s kid and being in the church influence his music career.  At 10 years old, his dad banned all secular music which had an impact on his storytelling and writing.

Listen to Ro James as he tells how he grew from gospel music to being the love songwriter he is today.

