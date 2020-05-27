HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re One of The Millions Who Can Use It For Free

Another contender in the streaming wars has arrived. HBO Max officially launched today, and you could be one of the millions who could use the service for free 99.

HBO’s new streaming service couldn’t have come at a better time as the country is currently binging and consuming movies at television shows at an alarming pace. Dubbed Netflix’s biggest competitor, the service hit the ground running thanks in large part to it having every show and movie from HBO’s current lineup. You can also throw in exclusive content from DC Comics and WarnerMedia as well as favorite shows like the Living Single ripoff, Friends, Big Bang Theory, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Boondocks, and Rick and Morty.

Oh, and we can’t forget the recently announce “Snyder Cut” of that super wack DC team-up film Justice League that will exclusively premiere on HBO Max. You will get all of that for $14.99, but if your lucky, you could be one of the millions who actually will get a free upgrade, but it’s not so simple.

Now, if you already have a subscription to HBO Now, you might have noticed that it has become HBO Max already, so that means you’re good. BUT there is a catch, you have to pay your subscription bill through either HBONow.com, Apple, or Google. If you happened to subscribe to HBO Now through a third-party like Amazon Prime Video Channels or Roku, or through an internet provider, you would not be upgraded for free.

If you’re unsure if your third-party provider is on the list, HBO’s help guide suggests:

1. After logging in, you need to head to the Profile section.

i. On a computer, check the upper-right corner and choose the Profile icon.

ii. On a phone or tablet, tap the Profile icon, then tap the Settings icon (upper-right corner).

2. Choose Billing Information and look for the following sentence: Your subscription is billed through _________.

You can also see the full list of third-party supporters that don’t make the cut here.

Users can also get a free upgrade through their cable providers as well. Here is the list below:

DirecTV/AT&T TV (see the next section)

Hulu

YouTube TV

Comcast

Charter/Spectrum

Altice (Optimum and SuddenLink)

Verizon

Cox Communications

NCTC (WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV)

So if you’re one of those who have gotten HBO Max for free congrats and enjoy. If you haven’t, don’t feel blue and sign up because, honestly, it’s worth every single penny.

