Naomi Osaka Is Now The Highest-Paid Female Athlete In History

Serena Williams is once again passing the torch to the new generation. Her heir apparent is now the premier earner on the tennis court.

As spotted on The Grio, Naomi Osaka is reportedly flourishing financially. According to Forbes the right-handed player grossed $37.4 million dollars in 2019. The estimation puts her almost two million dollars ahead of Serena Williams. If the American business magazine’s numbers are correct this would make her the the highest-paid female athlete in the world and in history.

Their calculations are attributed to several different factors. The biggest pipeline comes from her actual physical performance with prize money. She also has a lucrative sponsorship portfolio. Nike, Yonex Racquets, Nissin Foods, Shisheido, and All Nippon Airways are just some of the brands she represents currently.

“To those outside the tennis world, Osaka is a relatively fresh face with a great back story,” says David Carter, a sports business professor at USC’s Marshall School of Business. “Combine that with being youthful and bi-cultural, two attributes that help her resonate with younger, global audiences, and the result is the emergence of a global sports marketing icon.”

In 2018 she defeated Serena Williams in U.S. Open in a controversial win. She has since gone on to be a back to back Grand Slam champion by winning the Australia Open. Naomi Osaka is now ranked in the top 10 by the Women’s Tennis Association.

