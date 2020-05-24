Carl Crawford Addresses Drowning Incident At His Home, Prays For Families

Former major league baseball player Carl Crawford found himself amidst tragedy as two people, including a child, died while at his home. The pro athlete turned music executive has finally spoken on the incident, which occurred last week.

Taking to social media, Crawford expressed regret to the circumstances and asked for prayers.

“My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever,” wrote Crawford in a statement shared on Instagram. “I’m at a loss for words. I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine.”

Last week, two people, a 25-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy, drowned in the Texas home of the former Los Angeles Dodger. Reportedly, the young boy wandered off and fell in the pool at the gathering Crawford was hosting. The woman jumped in to save the child. Unfortunately, both were found unresponsive when the paramedics responded to the scene, per the Houston Chronicle.

According to TMZ, Crawford tried to revive both victims. Sadly the child and the woman were pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Crawford was hosting about 6 people at his home when the incident occurred. He heads up 1501 Certified Entertainment, the label home of Megan Thee Stallion.

