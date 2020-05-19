CLOSE
Watch The Trailer To Spike Lee’s Vietnam Film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ [Video]

t’s been more than a year since we learned that Chadwick “Black Panther” Boseman was cast in Spike Lee’s newest project, Da 5 Bloods. While it may sound like a film about gangbanging, it’s actually much deeper than that.

The Oscar-winning director’s latest film centers around four African-American Vietnam veterans – Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) – who come together to fulfill a pact made when they were young soldiers serving on the front lines of Nam. Now well into their senior years, the four men return to Vietnam five decades later to not only retrieve the remains of their deceased squadron leader (Chadwick Boseman), but also dig up a treasure chest filled with enough gold to have them set for life. Well, what’s left of their lives anyway (no shots).

The film will feature Boseman as “the best damn soldier that ever lived” during the flashback scenes while Lindo, Peters, Lewis and Whitlock, Jr. travel the country looking for his remains throughout the rest of the movie.

And do expect there to be divisions and comedic conflict amongst this brotherhood as Spike Lee told Vanity Fair that Delroy Lindo’s character is indeed a Trumpian.

“So we’ve got this group, and I had to show some type of diversity amongst these African American men. They can’t be all alike—that’s not only stupid, it’s not dramatic. […] And there are a small minority of black folks who drank the orange Kool-Aid. To make him more dramatic, Paul is a MAGA-hat-wearing motherfucker.”

Watch Paul be Kanye West’s favorite character in the film.

Peep the trailer to Da 5 Bloods below and let us know if you’ll be streaming it on Netflix come June 15. If the shelter-at-home orders are once again put back in place you might as well, b.

