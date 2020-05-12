CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death Of Andre Harrell: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Two of music’s biggest names who were perhaps closest to Andre Harrell have broken their silence.

Both Diddy and Mary J. Blige took a few days to gather their thoughts on their shared mentor but they opened up about losing the Uptown Records founder on Monday (May 11). Via Instagram, Diddy shared a touching tribute to Harrell, including a video of the Bad Boy impresario thanking Harrell for giving him his initial opportunity at Uptown.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

“Dre, I’m only standing up here because you gave me a chance,” he says tearfully. “But most importantly, what we all have to do, as a black man, you took me underneath your wing and was patient with me and you taught me and you talked to me and you taught me about the game … you believed in me.”

The sentiment remained in his caption as he wrote, “I honestly still can’t believe it. I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses. Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.”

Click Here To Listen Live To Majic Wherever You Go!

Mary echoed Diddy’s sentiments. Harrell had signed Blige as a background vocalist to Uptown Records in 1989, the first woman signed to the imprint. Three years later, she exploded on the R&B scene with “Real Love” and began a historic career of hip-hop soul dominance. She shared a video to her Instagram account of a talk show appearance in the ’90s where Harrell explains how he saw Blige evolve from a young woman to “a real lady.”

She captioned the post, “I don’t know where I would be if you didn’t believe in me. RIP @andreharrell … This can’t be real. Thank you for helping me and loving me until the last days of your life. Rest easy my musical father. I will continue to do my very best to make you proud and continue to find joy and inspiration in your life and legacy. Another angel watching over me.”

Harrell passed away last Thursday (May 7) at his West Hollywood, California home of heart failure. He was 59.

RELATED: Music World Mourns Loss Of Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell

RELATED: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss New Jack Swing, Bruno Mars And More

RELATED: Andre Harrell, Uptown Records Founder And Mentor To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Dies At 59

Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death Of Andre Harrell: ‘This Can’t Be Real’  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Andre Harrell , diddy , Mary J. Blige

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Not Paying Software…
 1 hour ago
05.12.20
Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine
 2 hours ago
05.12.20
Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On…
 4 hours ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 6 hours ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Spice Checks Co-Star Akbar On Her…
 6 hours ago
05.12.20
Meek Mill Says He’s Going To “Crush” Tekashi…
 7 hours ago
05.12.20
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage…
 7 hours ago
05.12.20
Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter,…
 8 hours ago
05.12.20
Evander Holyfield Would Fight Mike Tyson But Isn’t…
 20 hours ago
05.12.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Doja Cat - Break The Internet
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
20 items
‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 7 & 8 Recap:…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Rich The Kid Sued For $234K In Unpaid…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
12 items
Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Ava DuVernay Shares How Little Richard Tipped Her…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Photos
Close