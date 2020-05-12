CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter, DNA Test Confirms

Time to pay the piper.

My Turn Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In what should be a surprise to no one, Future is the father. DNA testing has confirmed that the Atlanta rapper is the daddy of Instagram model Eliza Reign’s baby daughter.

The homies at Bossip confirmed via court docs that the “Wicked” rapper is on the books as the papi.

Reportedly, on Monday (May 11), a judge read in a family court hearing that the man born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, 36 is 99% likely the father of Eliza Reign’s baby girl. In case there are any more doubts, said judge plans to issue a court order that officially names Future the baby’s father.

Future was not present for the hearing, which occurred via teleconference. “The DNA did confirm that Mr. Wilburn is the child’s father,’ Reign’s attorney, Brandon Rotbart, told Bossip, who added that his client feels “vindicated.”

She surely does considering that on Sunday, Future posted a message bigging up all his baby mamas, including Ciara, but not including Eliza Reign. Nevertheless, she didn’t get too petty in kind, just posting a pic on IG with the caption “Humble.”

View this post on Instagram

Humble.

A post shared by ELIZA REIGN (@elizareign_) on

However, Masya Kalysha came through with enough shade for everyone, in The Shade Room, naturally.

 

Eliza Reign and Future have been going back in forth in court for months with the latter filing a defamation suit that essentially accused her of talking too much. The judge tossed that case and order mediation.

 

 

Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter, DNA Test Confirms  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

future

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Not Paying Software…
 1 hour ago
05.12.20
Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine
 2 hours ago
05.12.20
Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On…
 4 hours ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 6 hours ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Spice Checks Co-Star Akbar On Her…
 6 hours ago
05.12.20
Meek Mill Says He’s Going To “Crush” Tekashi…
 7 hours ago
05.12.20
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage…
 7 hours ago
05.12.20
Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter,…
 8 hours ago
05.12.20
Evander Holyfield Would Fight Mike Tyson But Isn’t…
 20 hours ago
05.12.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Doja Cat - Break The Internet
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
20 items
‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 7 & 8 Recap:…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Rich The Kid Sued For $234K In Unpaid…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
12 items
Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Ava DuVernay Shares How Little Richard Tipped Her…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Photos
Close