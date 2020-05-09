Lil Wayne Chopped It Up With Eminem, Kevin Durant, Swizz Beatz & More On Young Money Radio

Lil Wayne is still very much an active musician but should he decide to hang up the microphone for good, he’ll surely have a career in media waiting on him. On the third installment of his Young Money Radio show, Tunechi hosted yet another star-studded affair with Eminem, Kevin Durant, and more joining him for the live broadcast.

As the first artist to live stream their self-hosted radio show on Apple Music when he launched back in April, Weezy F. Baby opened up this latest venture with a bang. Past guests include Drake, Lil Baby, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and many more.

Live from his Miami recording studio, Young Tune showed an expert hand as an interviewer, most especially when he and Slim Shady entered into a conversation that revealed some amazing tidbits about both veteran artists.

The show opens with Durant explaining his experience of testing positive for COVID-19 despite not displaying any symptoms.

“They tested our whole team because we was out, because we was exposed, we was out here in LA a week before the season ended. So, they tested our whole team and a couple of guys came back, and I was one of them, so. But I ain’t experienced no symptoms. It wasn’t bad at all,” Durant shared. The Brooklyn Nets star also shared his thoughts about returning to the court this season amid the pandemic.

Swizz Beatz joined Tunechi to talk about him and Timbaland’s wildly successful VERZUZ series and how it’s impacted the culture in major ways.

“Yeah, it’s called Verzuz and it’s a celebrational platform, and it’s artists celebrating each other. Because we battle enough in the world, so we get two people that respect each other, and they go 20 songs back-to-back and it’s more of a celebration than a battle. I don’t even like the word battle, although I come from hip hop. But it’s a pure celebration,” Swizz added.

But it was the chat between Wayne and Eminem that displayed how much the pair have respect for each other’s pen and how they keep themselves inspired despite their long years in the game.

“These last couple albums, man, you been f*cking murdering sh*t. I was going to say too, man, I never got a chance to tell you but, you, ‘Mona Lisa,’ your two verses on that sh*t got to be, has got to be one of the top five verses of all time Yo, and the way that I love when rappers are able to tell a story,” Em said.

A hilarious moment also came with Em and Wayne both admitted to googling their own lyrics as to not repeat lines. The Detroit wordsmith also spoke about his efforts to assist healthcare workers on the frontlines battling the pandemic in his hometown, with Twitter co-founder and show guest Jack Dorsey stating that he too will donate funds to assist folks in Detroit and other cities hit hard by the coronavirus situation.

Check out some clips from the Young Money Radio episode below.

