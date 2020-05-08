Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy To HBO Special

Molly and Issa might be beefin on Insecure, but in the real world, Yvonne Orji is living her best life!
Orji’s new HBO special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, debuts June 6th. Check out the trailer for Orji’s special. And if you haven’t seen her hilarious story detailing how she got into comedy and what her parents wanted her to do, check that out as well.
