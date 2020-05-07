CLOSE
Charles Barkley Feels “Sadness” Over Fractured Friendship With Michael Jordan

Seems like Michael Jordan hates criticism as much as he did losing...

Source: BRIAN BAHR / Getty

If we’ve learned anything from Charles Barkley over the decades it’s that he’s never been one to bite his tongue, but it seems like it was that very brutal honesty that cost Chuck his friendship with NBA deity, Michael “G.O.A.T.” Jordan.

According to TMZ, The Round Mound of Rebound is still disappointed that after 20 years of what Sir Charles described as a brotherhood between the two, his Airness discarded their friendship due to Chuck’s criticism of Jordan’s tenure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets. After calling into question Mike’s many suspect decisions as team owner of the Hornets back in 2012, Mike abruptly canceled Barkley’s decades-long friendship

“And I do, I feel sadness. But, to me, he’s still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there’s nothing I can do about it, brother.”

In defense of Charles, he wasn’t wrong. Like, at all.

“I’m pretty sure I said, ‘As much as I love Michael, until he stops hiring them kiss-asses, and his best friends, he’s never going to be successful as a general manager,’” Barkley said.

Ever since he took control of the Charlotte Hornets in 2010, Michael Jordan hasn’t been close to putting together a championship caliber team much less a playoff contender. From bad draft choices to bad personnel decisions, Mike just hasn’t been able to find his footing as a owner/GM. Ultimately Barkley was simply stating the obvious as an NBA analyst, but that was enough to cause a rift between he and MJ.

Still though, Chuck is ready to let bygones be bygones so long as Mike can find it in himself to take that first step.

“Oh, he’s got my number. He can call me.”

Yeah, we wouldn’t hold our breath on that one.

Charles Barkley Feels "Sadness" Over Fractured Friendship With Michael Jordan

Photos
Close