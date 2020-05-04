CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jordan Peele & JJ Abrams Link Up To Produce Sci-Fi HBO Series ‘Lovecraft Country’ [Video]

Not gonna lie, we have high hopes for this...

Lovecraft Country still

Source: HBO / HBO

After getting all kinds of backlash for his final installment into the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker (that trilogy was really all over the place), JJ Abrams is looking to get back in the good graces of sci-fi fans and what better way than to hook up with one of the best bright minds in the genre, Jordan Peele?

Enter HBO’s newest series Lovecraft Country.

Based on Matt Russ’ 2016 novel, Lovecraft Country is set in 1950s Jim Crow America and follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) and his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) as they travel through the racist south in search of Atticus’ father (Michael K. Williams) who’s gone MIA. Expecting to find tons of OG MAGA racism (which the absolutely do), the search time get more than they bargain for when they come face-to-face with the supernatural and the kind of monsters that’s said to be inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s classic Call Of Cthulhu.

Needless to say this Misha Green series looks like it’s going to be all kinds of lit especially given the social-political atmosphere we’re currently living through.

Peep the teaser trailer for the Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams executive-produced Lovecraft Country below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premiers this coming August.

Jordan Peele & JJ Abrams Link Up To Produce Sci-Fi HBO Series ‘Lovecraft Country’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

JJ Abrams , Jordan Peele , lovecraft country

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 3 hours ago
05.04.20
NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At Airbnb In L.A.
 3 hours ago
05.04.20
50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule’s Battle Request,…
 5 hours ago
05.04.20
6 items
All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual…
 7 hours ago
05.04.20
This Game Of Jumanji Is Outta Control: Murder…
 9 hours ago
05.04.20
7 items
Thank Deloris Jordan For Air Jordans
 9 hours ago
05.04.20
Jordan Peele & JJ Abrams Link Up To…
 10 hours ago
05.04.20
DJ Khaled Freezes Up After Model Attempts To…
 23 hours ago
05.04.20
Ari Lennox Talks Lacking Individuality In Music: “I…
 1 day ago
05.03.20
#CRWN A Conversation With Elliott Wilson And Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Tribute To Her Mother,…
 1 day ago
05.03.20
20 items
Thick In The Head Twitter Pits Wale Against…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Call Tyrone For Some Grits: Erykah Badu &…
 2 days ago
05.02.20
Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe…
 3 days ago
05.02.20
Brandy Talks New Song “Baby Mama” With Chance…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
‘The Wire’ Cast Reuniting For New Baltimore Crime…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion Honored By Mayor…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
Photos
Close