CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Will Smith Hosted Emotional ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast Reunion

The cast members remembered the late James Avery, who played the firm but loving Uncle Phil.

News conference on 2018 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Although some think that Generation X doesn’t know a thing about social media, Will Smith proves that theory wrong time and again. The veteran actor and rapper hosted a new episode of his Will From Home show (cleverly stylized for the times as WFH) and hosted an emotional cast reunion of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Via Snapchat, Smith runs the WFH series that shows off the entertainer at his home studio, complete with green screen and cameras, producing frequent content, not unlike his ventures across other social media sites.

In this latest episode, Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribiero, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcel, and Daphne Maxwell Reid all joined onto a Zoom video call to share their thoughts and memories of working together on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. With everyone locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each cast member is seen comfortably at home and it’s apparent that the love between them all remains.

A touching moment of the reunion occurred when a montage of clips featuring the late James Avery, best known for playing Uncle Phil, was played. Smith was left emotional as were the rest of the members of the cast.

Check out the Instagram footage below.

Photo: Getty

Will Smith Hosted Emotional ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast Reunion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Will Smith Hosted Emotional ‘The Fresh Prince Of…
 6 hours ago
04.30.20
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 9 hours ago
04.30.20
Young Thug Reveals He Knocked On Death’s Door…
 10 hours ago
04.30.20
11 items
Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Squash Beef Rumors…
 10 hours ago
04.30.20
Puerto Rico CITIZENS Have Yet To Receive Stimulus…
 10 hours ago
04.30.20
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 10 hours ago
04.30.20
Here’s What Kenya Barris Said About His Current…
 11 hours ago
04.30.20
Kandi Burruss Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery…
 12 hours ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 1 day ago
04.29.20
JAY-Z Trying To Get “Deepfake” Videos Using His…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Guess Who Almost Starred In The Classic Film…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Kings Of The Streets Tour
Fan Drives Three Hours To Give Boosie Insulin…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close