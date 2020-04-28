CLOSE
2 Chainz Gave Out Food To The Homeless, Reversed Course On Reopening Restaurants

The Atlanta rapper was slated to reopen two of his dining establishments for table service on Monday but instead made a much wiser gesture according to some.

With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hellbent on reopening large portions of businesses in the state, 2 Chainz felt the pressure as many others did to resume table service at his two restaurants. Having changed course on reopening for full service, the Atlanta rapper instead handed out meals and water to the homeless and others in need instead.

TMZ exclusively reports that Tity Boi and his business partner Snoop Dillard stood outside the downtown location of his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas that 2 Chainz co-owns. In a video posted by the outlet, 2 Chainz is seen distributing packages of butter garlic chicken pasta and water to all who stood in line. The outlet also adds that Dillard drove around handing out the packaged meals to folks in the street.

The restaurants were reportedly set to open on Monday, which was met with criticism and against the advice of city Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Good on 2 Chainz and Snoop Dillard for looking out for the people and waiting for health officials to give a true all-clear.

