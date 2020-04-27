Megan Thee Stallion has no qualms about showing off her considerable curves which are just as noticeable as her rapping talent. In a recent Instagram post, the Houston Hot Girl announced an upcoming jeans line in collaboration for Fashion Nova.

As reported by Click2Houston.com, the Sugar star shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of hip-hugging jeans with an emphasis on her bottom. As fans inquired more about the jeans and their fit, Megan revealed that she’s had issues in the past finding jeans that were long enough considering that she stands at five feet 10 inches. After telling a fan that she wears a size 11 in jeans, she also shared that the length of the jeans is tricky.

“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” Megan said to another fan asking about the jeans.

In other news, Megan tossed her wig aside and shared a video of her natural hair with the curls dangling and nearly covering her face. After saying she feels “naked” without the wig, fans are praising the look and saying she should rock with her own tresses. It’s a good look no matter how she decides to swing it.

—

Photo: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Fashion Nova For Hip-Hugging Jeans Line was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler

Also On 97.9 The Box: