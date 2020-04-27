Teyana Taylor Talks New Album, Quarantine & Old Crushes on IG Live with Red Bull Music

Teyana Taylor took over Red Bull Music’s Instagram Live and decided to share the deets with fans about her upcoming album and how she and husband, NBA baller Iman Shumpert, are handling quarantine.

On Thursday (Apr 23), following a live virtual screening of the Red Bull documentary Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia, Teyana Taylor answered fans questions via a live Q&A moderated by close friend and dance captain, Coco Gilbert. During the event, fans got a chance to ask Taylor a myriad of questions, including the status of her highly anticipated album.

“We’ve been working on the album. The album is done – that’s why I look crazy right now. Before I got on with y’all, we literally just did the listening of the album. Y’all gonna be so happy,” Teyana Taylor said. “This album is definitely more of a vibe. I don’t really do fast songs like that. There are some head boppers. It’s not super-fast – you can dance and you can cry and you can ride- what’s the age group tuning in here?”

The “Morning” songstress also dished on how the Shumperts are maintaining during social distancing and what they are doing to keep from getting on each other’s nerves.

“Surviving, that’s the only answer. I’m alive, locking in to get the album done, designing the merch. Sleeping and eating,” Teyana continued. “Iman in studio B, I’m in studio A. We both have our little caves. He got his man cave, I got my Auntie cave. We both locking in on albums. I ain’t ‘gonna front though before we finished the studio, I was like, “Child, what’s going on?” He was like, “I know you don’t feel good, but you look good.” Before the studio was built, I wanted all the attention.”

In addition to quarantine talk, Teyana Taylor dished on the status of her all-women production team and internship program, and what lead her to create her team “The Aunties.”

“We used to shoot all our videos at home and buy our props at Home Depot and Ikea, set them up on the stage by ourselves… That scene where I’m in a forest? We shot that in my shower. We put up a bunch of fake plants,” Taylor continued. “That’s why I started the Aunties, you know I wanted to support artists. We started the Aunties to help artists that don’t have the budget or label support. You don’t need $10,000 dollars. You don’t need much to bring your vision to life.”

In regards to why she chose the name, “The Aunties”, Taylor reveals that it’s a tribute to the crew getting older.

“The Aunties came from us being Golden Girls,” Taylor explained. “When it was time to go to the club, we be in the salon talking about Auntie kind of stuff.. always falling asleep. Back when we were on the VII tour, I want to say maybe 60% of the people there were all aunties. We all have old souls too. We were legit at the concert and aunties and older were in the crowd. It was good to see all ages, but I love my aunties. The Aunties are starting an internship. We need some nieces!”

