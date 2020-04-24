CLOSE
Cardi B Calls Out Georgians Who Favor Premature Reopening Of The State

"We have the power to make change!"-Cardi B

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B is not known to hold her tongue when it comes to politics and her feelings about the novel Coronavirus, so when news broke that the Georgia Governor was allowing the state to reopen this week–she had a lot to say.

On Wednesday (Apr 22), after the governor of her new home state of Georgia announced that salons, gyms, and bowling alleys would be back in business on Friday, the “Press” rapper took to Instagram to warn Georgians that they would likely die alone in “a cold hospital” if they contract the virus, before calling for “health over capitalism.”

“[Hospitals] are not nurturing COVID [patients] with the proper foods tea to boost their immunes [sic],” Cardi B wrote on the since-deleted post on Instagram. “Your parents, grandparents, or you will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your loved ones. HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!”

Cardi B‘s call to action of staying home comes one week after the  Bronx rapper hosted an interview with former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders about the racial disparities around the virus and the handling of the public after it was discovered that COVID-19 was affecting Black and Brown communities at a higher rate.

“Listen I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and I don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important,” Cardi captioned the recap video. “I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133K viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world. I want to make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE! And a special thank you to Bernie, you’ll always be my favorite candidate!”

 

