Are You Dumb?: Brooklyn Barbershop Busted For Hosting Underground Parties During Quarantine

"Stay home and stay safe."-Everyone

Bill Tompkins CoronaVirus COVID-19 Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

While the majority of the globe continues to remain inside to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some are finding ways to still kick it at the risk of everyone else’s detriment.

According to published reports, over the past weekend, a Brooklyn barbershop was busted by cops for hosting an underground party with over 50 people in defiance of coronavirus social distancing rules.

Police report that after arriving at eNVee Barbershop they found dozens of people partying in the basement of a supposedly shuttered business. Sources report that the officers handed out a total of 60 summons for violating social distancing rules — before arresting two people in connection to a gun found at the scene.

Despite one man detained at the scene taking to social media claiming the group was shooting a music video, cops note that the music video claim was false and that it was a party with no purpose.

The party bust comes four days after New York City Mayor, Bill DeBlasio, urged for New Yorkers to report non-essential businesses operating during social distancing.

Health experts point out that staying home and avoiding other people has been a key tool in limiting the explosive spread of the deadly virus especially in a crowded city like New York.

“That’s going to stop spreading this disease,” he said. “And that’s going to save lives.”

Are You Dumb?: Brooklyn Barbershop Busted For Hosting Underground Parties During Quarantine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Brooklyn , quarantine

