CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Killer Mike Will Not Open His Atlanta Barbershops On Friday

The Run The Jewels rapper is concerned for the safety of his employees and customers.

SiriusXM + Pandora Present Live Podcast Recording "Storytime with Legendary Jerry"

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Killer Mike has his eye firmly on the jig. The Atlanta rapper and activist will not be opening his local barbershops on Friday despite the state’s illegitimate Governor’s order to reopen businesses. 

Along with his wife, Shay Render, Killer Kill owns several The Swag Shop locations in ATL. Governor Kemp’s has been widely criticized rush to lift of lockdown restrictions on Georgia barbershops, hair salons, nail salon and gyms, amongst other businesses.

However, there isn’t much social distancing that can be done in these spots, and it’s not lost on many that these aforementioned businesses are frequented by Black people, who are disproportionately succumbing to COVID-19 at an alarming rate.

Despite Kemp’s order, Killer Mike’s shops will not be reopening.

“Our first concern is the safety of our employees and our customers. And we have an incentive to open,” Mike told TMZ. “We could use that incentive, and we definitely wanna make money. [But] at this time, as a business, we aren’t comfortable opening. So we’re going wait a while before we reopen.”

He added, “As a citizen in the community where people look like me, I’m choosing to stay closed because I don’t want to endanger,” he noted. “A lot of times, politicians have different views of things. I think governors and mayors should all get on the phone together because as your constituents, we need you to do that.”

Mike was cognizant of the need to make money to support yourself, but not at the cost of putting yourself or others in danger. Peep his sobering commentary below.

Georgia heads, stay home.

 

Killer Mike Will Not Open His Atlanta Barbershops On Friday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Killer Mike

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Missy Elliott Is A Work Of Art In…
 3 hours ago
04.22.20
10 items
Young Thug Checked French Montana Over His Kendrick…
 3 hours ago
04.22.20
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
Lil Wayne To Launch Young Money Radio On…
 4 hours ago
04.22.20
Killer Mike Will Not Open His Atlanta Barbershops…
 4 hours ago
04.22.20
10 items
HANH? French Montana Wants To Go Hit For…
 5 hours ago
04.22.20
15 items
Play Me One On One? The Cast Of…
 6 hours ago
04.22.20
McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To…
 20 hours ago
04.21.20
Apple’s New AirPods Reportedly Ready To Drop Next…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson To Be On Madden…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Birdman Offers To Pay Rent For Residents In…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
No New Friends: Tammy Rivera Reveals Waka Flocka…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
20 items
Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
10 items
No Bow Wow Slander Tolerated As Twitter Debates…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
“Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince”…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Georgia Governor To Reopen Hair Salons, Barbershops &…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Photos
Close