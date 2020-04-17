CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ja Rule Says He Influenced 50 Cent Musically

Make fun of the singing then start singing.

Ja Rule

Source: photo: WENN/PPTB

Ja Rule isn’t giving up on the idea of him going song for song with his rival for like 50 Cent. He has taken things a step further and spoke on the longstanding elephant in the room.

As spotted on Complex the Murder Inc. star is still campaigning for his own installment of the Swizz Beatz / Timbaland created Verzuz platform. He clearly wants all the smoke with Curtis and is continuing to call him out wherever he can. During a recent episode of the Ebro In The Morning show on Hot 97, the staff was having fun with the idea of the two rappers going track for track in simulated face off.

Naturally Ja saw this as yet another opportunity to further fuel the talks. He retweeted the post and added his sauce by saying Haha cute lil battle but let’s be honest I musically INFLUENCED 50… let’s talk about!!! Lmao”.

He upped the ante on the trolling and took a page out of Fofty’s book with a meme that shows 50 as a rat. “Oh you wanna make memes…🤣Curtis Ratson!!! Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored… 🤣 this post will self destruct…” he wrote.

While Fif did not call Rule out by name a GIF he posted to his Twitter made it clear he will not be baited.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Ja Rule Says He Influenced 50 Cent Musically  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , ja rule

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ja Rule Says He Influenced 50 Cent Musically
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
Beyonce’ Makes A Surprise Performance On “The Disney…
 6 hours ago
04.17.20
Ava DuVernay Launches $250,000 Grant Program For Minority…
 7 hours ago
04.17.20
Samsung’s Budget Smartphone, The Galaxy S10 Lite Launches…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Mona Scott-Young Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Blurred Lines"
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
PlayStation 5 Consoles Reportedly Will Be Limited At…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Future Adds ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape To Streaming Services
 1 day ago
04.16.20
10 items
The Best Moments From Jhene Aiko & Big…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
15 items
Chadwick Boseman’s Thin Appearance On IG Has People…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Shiny Ass Shirts Have…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Lifetime Releases Official Trailer For Salt-N-Pepa Biopic
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Plot Twist: Jussie Smollett Allegedly Hooked Up With…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Apple Finally Unveils Its Second-Generation iPhone SE, Will…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Cardi B Chops It Up With Bernie Sanders…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Photos
Close