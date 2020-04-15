CLOSE
Heart Of the City
P.E.N.S. ~ Poetic Energy Needed in Society

Poetic Energy Needed in Society

H-Town Poets Represent Their Art & Their City


Produced by iRise Filmz

There is a cultural tide rising in Houston.

Amid the city’s museums, historic landmarks, and vibrant nightlife exists a cache of the nation’s most prolific spoken word artists. The community of poets is as diverse as the city it represents. Their words are etched in the very fabric of H-town.

Their story, once the city’s best-kept secret, will finally be told.

Sol-Caritas, LLC CEO, Carlos Wallace, and iRise Filmz Founder, Mikell Limbrick (AKA Fetti), join forces once again. Considered two of Houston’s most creative minds, the pair created a powerful documentary that traces the origins of Houston’s spoken word scene. P.E.N.S. (Poetic Energy Needed in Society) delves into the lives of the city’s most celebrated poets, revealing stories of struggle, abuse, social justice, feminism, race relations, love, hate and much more, all told through the pens of the men and women who helped build the scene from the ground up.

P.E.N.S. is directed and produced by iRise Filmz, the company behind author Carlos Wallace’s promotional video series based on his bestselling book, “Life Is Not Complicated, You Are: Turning Your Biggest Disappointments Into Your Greatest Blessings.”

