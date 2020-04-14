CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DaBaby Announces New Album, Drops Friday

The bop continues.

DaBaby

Source: Daniel Ramos / Interscope

Today (April 14), North Carolina rapper DaBaby announced that he will be dropping a new album. Blame It On Baby will be out this Friday (April 17).

The surprise project reveal came via an Instagram post that features the album’s cover. Very much in line with current Coronavirus Pandemic times, the artwork features the “Suge” rapper in a camo BAPE vest, and matching du-rag, and rocking a face mask.

Last year was a busy year for the breakout star as he dropped two albums—first Baby On Baby and followed by KIRK. The latter featured “Bop”, which spawned a top-notch video. However, the end of the year and start of 2020 featured DaBaby getting into a bunch of legal trouble that included putting hands on an allegedly janky promoter and reportedly showing the wrong woman the hand of God in a club.

Most recently, DaBaby dropped a 10-minute visual for “Find My Way”.

 

DaBaby Announces New Album, Drops Friday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jeannie Mai Tears Up While Talking About Engagement…
 7 hours ago
04.14.20
DaBaby Announces New Album, Drops Friday
 7 hours ago
04.14.20
50 Cent Says Gayle King Stepped To Him…
 8 hours ago
04.14.20
YIKES. Did Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Secretly…
 8 hours ago
04.14.20
Quality Control Music CEO Pee Thomas Says Lira…
 9 hours ago
04.14.20
McDonald’s Issues Apology After A Restaurant In China…
 10 hours ago
04.14.20
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 10 hours ago
04.14.20
50 Cent Reacts To Ja Rule Battle Request…
 12 hours ago
04.14.20
Indiana Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Finds Millions…
 12 hours ago
04.14.20
Virginia Pastor Who Held Church Service Despite Social…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
18 items
Ja Rule Says He’ll Do A Verzuz IG…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Uber Eats Reveals Most Popular Takeout Orders In…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Rick Kirkham Recalls How ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 1 day ago
04.14.20
Blac Chyna Offering $250 Follow Backs & $900…
 2 days ago
04.13.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters In The…
 2 days ago
04.13.20
Photos
Close