Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh Face Selfie

We’ve always praised Ashanti for being unproblematic and natural queen. The songstress who gave us R&B hits like Foolish and Baby is about her business these days as a collaborator with PrettyLittleThing and headliner on the (postponed) Millennial Tour. With the coronavirus shutting everything non-essential down, Ashanti has been keeping it chill under quarantine. She shared a photo from isolation and sis looks blessed and unbothered. Her skin is flawless and her hair slicked back into a neat bun. Does this woman age?

Jus a lil plain Jane thang from Long Island 😉

“Sometimes you see & feel more with your eyes closed. Hope you guys had an amazing Easter/Resurrection Day and were able to share it with loved ones. Sending out love to those who weren’t.. dealing with pain & heartache. Praying for this pandemic to end,” she captioned one photo.

Ashanti recently made headlines when she  posting a short film by her younger sister Kenashia Douglas in celebration of her birthday. The montage style film shared never-before-seen graphic images of Kenashia beaten and bloody. Fans immediately began to blame the younger sister’s ex Slow Bucks. Neither sister has yet to talk about it.

Ashanti isn’t the only celeb woman to ditch her makeup and extensions. With beauty salons and stores closed, we’re all embracing our natural hair.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

