Remember When The Carters Took Over Easter With These Epic Pics, Back When Outside Was Open

tumblr_n4dxgl4ssU1rqgjz2o1_1280-1

Beyonce.com/Tumblr

Well folks, it looks like Easter is cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe it’s not officially cancelled, but we can’t go outside to celebrate it. So hiding eggs in the house it is.

There are so many things we can’t wait to do when “outside opens back up.” Remember getting dressed in your Sunday’s best, just to hit church for the first, and maybe last time, all year?

Since we’ll all be inside this holiday, it’s only right that we take a look back to a simpler time. When Blue Ivy was Beyonce and Jay-Z’s only child. When the world still didn’t know what she looked like. When the Carters shut down the Internet with their candid Easter flicks.

Back in 2014,  Beyonce would have the world on pause when she’d post pics to her ever-popular Tumblr page. One year, she blessed us with personal pics of her and the fam hanging out outside and looking gorgeous on Easter Sunday.

tumblr_n4dxifopPc1rqgjz2o1_1280

Baddie Bey was all smiles in an all-white shorts set paired with metallic gold shades and bunny ears.

tumblr_n4dxe1tyRA1rqgjz2o1_1280

Blue got in on the fun by wearing the bunny ears as she shared a kiss with her mother.

tumblr_n4dxdduyVM1rqgjz2o1_1280

And Papa Jay held Blue’s hand as they walked along the pool in their best Easter attire.

tumblr_n4dxex3Mli1rqgjz2o1_1280

Blue even spent time with the Easter bunny himself. Lucky kid! Check out more pics of the Candid Carters in our gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tumblr

Remember When The Carters Took Over Easter With These Epic Pics, Back When Outside Was Open  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , easter , Jay-Z , The Carters

