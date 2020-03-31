CLOSE
Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming Michael Jordan Documentary To April 19

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

The coronavirus has robbed us of plenty of sports moments in the last month. March Madness? Gone. NBA basketball? On pause. But at least it has forced ESPN to finally let go of the big joker they’ve been holding onto: their highly-anticipated Michael Jordan and the ’90s Chicago Bulls documentary, The Last Dance.

According to the New York Post, a source at the network confirmed that the documentary’s release date, which had been slated for during the NBA Finals – had been moved up to April 19. This after pleas from big names all over the sports world, fans and basketball junkies alike.

A formal announcement is reportedly set for Good Morning America on Tuesday (Mar. 31).

Chicago Bulls , Michael Jordan

