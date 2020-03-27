PARTYNEXTDOOR Returns With ‘PARTYMOBILE’ [NEW MUSIC]

It’s been four whole years since PARTYNEXTDOOR gave fans P3 with “Come And See Me” with Drake and a host of other songs. One of the strongest pens in music writing hits for like Rihanna and more, it felt like PND took a backseat to the spotlight and got some things in order.

When fans asked him, “Where the album at?” he and the OVO Crew kept telling people, it’s coming. Sure enough on a Thursday, PND returned with PartyMobile. A 15-track project, the album features Drake (“Loyal”), Rihanna (“Believe It”), and Bad Bunny on the “Loyal (Remix)”. You can take in all the vibes from PND on his latest below.

